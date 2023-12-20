The hype around Missouri State hoops is gone. A road win could help in bringing it back.

In the days after Missouri State's disappointing loss to Tulsa in which it blew a late six-point lead, Bears head coach Dana Ford spoke to his team at length about how that type of loss couldn't ruin its season.

A team that had struggled to come out on the road with a victory had one within its grasp but it slipped away.

"It was tough," standout guard Alston Mason said. "Giving up a game like that in the early part of this year can really make or break a team. I understood that it was important for us to bounce back and make sure we didn't stay on that game. It was important to stay aggressive and get a win."

In spurts of Missouri State's 79-57 win over Lindenwood at Great Southern Bank Arena on Tuesday night, you could see how the loss wore on the Bears. They came out flat while trailing by six to a far inferior opponent within the first few minutes. When the Bears built big leads later on, the Lions cut into their lead when they had no business doing so.

The Bears appeared to almost be sleepwalking in front of their smallest, least energetic crowd of the season. The 2,031 in attendance didn't get the show that MSU had put on in previous home games when it provided hope that this season could be better than those previous.

"We had to get our mojo back," sixth-year head coach Dana Ford said. "That loss took some stuff out of us. It should have. I think it just took us a little bit to wake up and realize that we were playing another game. We did it pretty quick."

Luckily for Ford and the Bears, Mason came through with one of the best performances of his career and the entirety of the team was far more athletic and skilled than one that's in its early days of playing Division I basketball.

Mason scored 34 points on 11 of 21 shooting with five makes from beyond the arc. He outscored the Lions in the first half with 17 points to their 16 as they went 6 for 28 from the field. Lindenwood wasn't good and the Bears earned a win that was needed with one game left on the non-conference schedule.

It was a bit personal for Mason who missed the front end of a one-and-one with seconds remaining against Tulsa. If he made the first, the worst thing that could have happened was the two would go to overtime. If he made both, the Bears would have held on for the win. Instead, Tulsa went the length of the court and scored the game-tying layup with three seconds to go while getting fouled. A made free throw later and the Bears lost by one in regulation.

Mason didn't allow that to impact him from lifting the Bears to a bounce-back win.

"It seemed like he was on a mission tonight after having a tough ending to the Tulsa game," Ford said. "He's a competitor. I'm sure he's probably thinking — I wouldn't say he was responsible — but he could have saved us, right? He was our last resort and I'm sure that burns him a little bit. But he's been good all year and he was more like himself tonight."

A win over Lindenwood won't be overly celebrated nor did the performance give too much of a reason to believe that the Bears' first road win of the season is on deck.

Yes, the Bears avoided the dreaded non-conference home loss this season when they've dropped some bad ones in the past — Purdue Fort Wayne, Southeast Missouri and Little Rock for example — but the home slate thus far hasn't been incredibly strong with Oral Roberts maybe being the best of the teams they've beaten in Springfield.

The Bears will quickly be tested when the Valley slate begins on Jan. 3 with Northern Iowa coming to Great Southern Bank Arena. We'll start to get a better idea then of what this Missouri State really is.

But it won't matter if the Bears can't win a game on the road. A trip to Saint Mary's to wrap up non-conference play awaits MSU on Saturday night and it will be the best team the Bears have played all season. They've also struggled during their trips to California to play the Gaels over the last two seasons.

Early Valley road trips within the first couple of weeks of 2024 include visits to Bradley and Indiana State — a pair of teams that would be favored on their home courts.

"We'll have to play better because they're obviously better," Ford said of Saint Mary's. "We need to right a few wrongs that we've had in non-league with an opportunity against a good team."

Missouri State will have an opportunity to earn back the hype it lost come Saturday evening. Ford and the players know they should be better than what they have been on the road and there are few opportunities like the one they have this weekend to show what they're capable of.

Or we may see the Bears drop to 8-5 with road woes following them into league play.

"We know the caliber of a team we can be and what we have our goals set out for," Mason said. "It's important to hear those things and it helps us get back on track and get to where we want to go."

