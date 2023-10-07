Hyo Joo Kim leads The Ascendant LPGA by four, Lexi Thompson tied for second after even-par 71

On a day where any score around even par would be considered a success, Hyo Joo Kim shot an even-par 71 and now holds a four-shot lead at 10 under at The Ascendant LPGA Benefitting Volunteers of America at Old American Golf Club in The Colony, Texas.

Kim was 2 over through her first six holes on Saturday but started to battle back with a birdie at the par-4 8th. She’d add four more birdies to her card on the back nine — and one bogey — to solidify her even-par effort. The 7th-ranked player in the world is looking for her first top-10 finish since the AIG Women’s Open (T-4).

The Ascendant LPGA: Leaderboard

Alongside Sarah Kemp (2-under 69 on Saturday, 6 under overall) in second place is Lexi Thompson who is gearing up for a special opportunity. Thompson will be teeing it up alongside the boys next week at the PGA Tour’s Shriners Children’s Open at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas.

Thompson was 3 over through five holes on Saturday but recovered nicely with four birdies and a bogey on the rest of her card to sign for an even-par 71. Kemp, on the other hand, shot an impressive 2-under 69.

Final-round coverage will be streamed live Sunday afternoon from 2-5 p.m. ET on Peacock. A taped version of the broadcast will be shown on Golf Channel at 7:30 p.m. ET.

Story originally appeared on GolfWeek