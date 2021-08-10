Hydrographic Survey APAC Industry to 2027 - Rising Demand for Energy & Power Projects Presents Opportunities

Research and Markets
·7 min read

Dublin, Aug. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Asia-Pacific Hydrographic Survey Market Forecast to 2027 - COVID-19 Impact and Regional Analysis By Component and End User" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The APAC hydrographic survey market is expected to grow from US$ 14.97 million in 2019 to US$ 25.13 million by 2027; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.8 % from 2020 to 2027.

The advancements in hydrographic survey software and services accelerate the market growth. Hydrographers play a key role in identifying the ocean environment and the production of nautical charts for navigation safety. In addition to the primary role of hydrography, the end users are increasingly seeking real-time data for the sustainable management of marine resources and protection of coastal infrastructure. They need hydrographic data to manage the challenges related to climate change and urbanization in coastal communities. Thus, hydrographic surveying and the roles of experts in this field are in experiencing a paradigm shift, and rise in the adoption of disruptive technologies, solutions, and techniques is likely to boost survey capacity and productivity, simultaneously mitigating the risks and costs involved.

The integration of advanced technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI), virtual reality (VR), and automated data collection is emerging as the next step in the further development of the hydrographic survey industry. AI, machine learning (ML), and forward-looking sonar (FLS) transform hydrographic data collection, processing, analysis, and presentation. The technology integration would enable the close-to-real-time transmission of hydrographic data to cloud in the coming years. Moreover, several methods of processing data using complex algorithms and AI are in the developing phase. The introduction of AI and ML capabilities would allow enterprises to shift from being product-centric to data-centric, which would enable enterprises to expand their product and service portfolios, thereby allowing them to ensure greater client satisfaction. Advanced technologies are swiftly gaining prominence in the marine, and oil & gas sectors, and the rising use of hydrographic survey software integrated with advanced technologies is emerging as a prominent trend in the APAC market.

Countries in APAC, especially India, are highly affected due to COVID-19 outbreak. APAC has a large number of developing countries, a positive economic outlook, high industrial presence, huge population, strong investments in industrial infrastructure, and population with rising disposable income. All these factors make APAC a major growth driving region for various markets, including hydrographic survey. The growing spending on the marine and oil & gas industries by the government in the region offer lucrative opportunities for the growth of the global hydrographic survey market. The ongoing COVID-19 outbreak caused huge disruptions in the growth of various industries in the region. Lockdown is disrupting the activities in various plants and factories, restricting the global supply chains, and negatively impacting the various products sales. In APAC, the governments of various countries have taken drastic measures to reduce the outbreak effects by announcing lockdowns, and travel and trade bans. The shutdown of various plants and halts in offshore projects disrupted various major projects in the region. All these measures hindered the growth of the hydrographic survey market in 2020, and it is likely to continue till Mid-2021.

Based on component, the APAC hydrographic survey market for the services segment is expected to grow faster during the forecast period. Services are the intangible assets of organizations, and they play a critical role in boosting their core competencies. Outsourcing certain tasks to various service providers enables end users to stay agile, drive innovations, and respond to market changes more effectively. The hydrographic survey services include training, deployment and integration, support, and maintenance service. The advantages of hydrographic survey services such as less cost, easy availability, presence of different types of services, and customizable according to the user are expected to increase its demand in coming years.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Introduction

2. Key Takeaways

3. Research Methodology

4. APAC Hydrographic Survey Market Landscape
4.1 Market Overview
4.2 APAC PEST Analysis
4.3 Ecosystem Analysis
4.4 Expert Opinion

5. APAC Hydrographic Survey Market - Key Market Dynamics
5.1 Market Drivers
5.1.1 Burgeoning Number of Offshore Oil & Gas Projects
5.1.2 Mounting Maritime Commerce and Transport
5.2 Market Restraints
5.2.1 Insufficient Awareness in Underdeveloped Countries
5.3 Market Opportunities
5.3.1 Rising Demand for Energy & Power Projects
5.4 Future Trends
5.4.1 Advancements in Hydrographic Survey Software and Services
5.5 Impact Analysis of Drivers and Restraints

6. Hydrographic Survey Market - APAC Analysis
6.1 APAC Hydrographic Survey Market Overview
6.2 APAC Hydrographic Survey Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

7. APAC Hydrographic Survey Market Analysis - By Component
7.1 Overview
7.2 APAC Hydrographic Survey Market, By Component (2019 and 2027)
7.3 Software
7.3.1 Overview
7.3.2 Software: Hydrographic Survey Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
7.4 Services
7.4.1 Overview
7.4.2 Services: Hydrographic Survey Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

8. APAC Hydrographic Survey Market Analysis -By End User
8.1 Overview
8.2 APAC Hydrographic Survey Market Breakdown, by End User, 2019 & 2027
8.3 Marine
8.3.1 Overview
8.3.2 Marine Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
8.4 Oil & Gas
8.4.1 Overview
8.4.2 Oil & Gas Market Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)

9. APAC Hydrographic Survey Market - Country Analysis
9.1 Overview
9.1.1 APAC: Hydrographic Survey Market, by Key Country
9.1.1.1 Australia: Hydrographic Survey Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.1.1.1.1 Australia: Hydrographic Survey Market, by Component
9.1.1.1.2 Australia: Hydrographic Survey Market, by End User
9.1.1.2 China: Hydrographic Survey Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.1.1.2.1 China: Hydrographic Survey Market, by Component
9.1.1.2.2 China: Hydrographic Survey Market, by End User
9.1.1.3 India: Hydrographic Survey Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.1.1.3.1 India: Hydrographic Survey Market, by Component
9.1.1.3.2 India: Hydrographic Survey Market, by End User
9.1.1.4 Japan: Hydrographic Survey Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.1.1.4.1 Japan: Hydrographic Survey Market, by Component
9.1.1.4.2 Japan: Hydrographic Survey Market, by End User
9.1.1.5 South Korea: Hydrographic Survey Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.1.1.5.1 South Korea: Hydrographic Survey Market, by Component
9.1.1.5.2 South Korea: Hydrographic Survey Market, by End User
9.1.1.6 Rest of APAC: Hydrographic Survey Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2027 (US$ Million)
9.1.1.6.1 Rest of APAC: Hydrographic Survey Market, by Component
9.1.1.6.2 Rest of APAC: Hydrographic Survey Market, by End User

10. APAC Hydrographic Survey Market- COVID-19 Impact Analysis
10.1 APAC: Impact assessment of COVID-19 Pandemic

11. Industry Landscape
11.1 Overview
11.2 Market Initiative
11.3 New Product Development

12. COMPANY PROFILES
12.1 HYPACK / Xylem Inc.
12.1.1 Key Facts
12.1.2 Business Description
12.1.3 Products and Services
12.1.4 Financial Overview
12.1.5 SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Key Developments
12.2 IIC Technologies
12.2.1 Key Facts
12.2.2 Business Description
12.2.3 Products and Services
12.2.4 Financial Overview
12.2.5 SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Key Developments
12.3 Teledyne Marine (Teledyne Technologies Incorporated)
12.3.1 Key Facts
12.3.2 Business Description
12.3.3 Products and Services
12.3.4 Financial Overview
12.3.5 SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Key Developments
12.4 OceanWise Limited
12.4.1 Key Facts
12.4.2 Business Description
12.4.3 Products and Services
12.4.4 Financial Overview
12.4.5 SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Key Developments
12.5 Quality Positioning Services B.V. (QPS)
12.5.1 Key Facts
12.5.2 Business Description
12.5.3 Products and Services
12.5.4 Financial Overview
12.5.5 SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Key Developments
12.6 Esri
12.6.1 Key Facts
12.6.2 Business Description
12.6.3 Products and Services
12.6.4 Financial Overview
12.6.5 SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Key Developments

13. Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1mkcxa

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900


Recommended Stories

  • NYSE-Traded Zig-Zag Maker Turning Point Brands Invests $8M In Cannabis Co. Old Pal

    Zig-Zag papers maker Turning Point Brands (NYSE: TPB) recently completed an $8 million strategic investment in Old Pal, one of the most recognizable and top-selling brands in the cannabis lifestyle industry. Turning Point Brands invested in the form of a convertible note, which includes additional follow-on investment rights. “Old Pal’s ability to build strong brand awareness, including outside of states in which it currently conducts business, represents an attractive opportunity for Turning Po

  • APA & TotalEnergies Make Oil Discovery in Offshore Suriname

    APA and TotalEnergies (TTE) encounter 30 meters of net black oil pay in a single zone of high-quality Campano-Maastrichtian reservoir.

  • How Much You Should Have in Your Retirement Fund at Ages 30, 40, 50 and 60

    In your 20s, as you start your career and make real money for the first time, your spending changes. After living with Mom and Dad or in a college dorm, you can afford a place of your own and might...

  • OPG To Host Investor Teleconference

    Ontario Power Generation (OPG) plans to release its 2021 second quarter financial results August 10, 2021. OPG management will host a teleconference with the investment community to discuss the results.

  • The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Yields 3% With a Reasonable Upside

    The Coca-Cola Company NYSE:KO) is a staple stock for many yield-seeking investors. With decades of reliable payouts, it doesn't come as a surprise that it is the longest holding in Warren Buffett's portfolio. While the stock was somewhat sluggish in the last decade, lagging the consumer staples sector, its 3% dividend and sustainable innovation efforts offer a fair risk compensation.

  • Airbus sees 1,000 German jobs at risk - source

    Airbus has warned employees of job losses at its small-parts manufacturing business in Germany if it doesn't get in line with a cost-cutting strategy set out in April.A source told Reuters that the group sees up to a 1,000 small-parts manufacturing jobs at risk if it continues to manufacture within the group rather than spinning off the activities.Under the shakeup set out four months ago, Airbus's Premium Aerotec unit in Germany would be split off, with part of it combined with other Airbus manufacturing plants.The rest would be folded into a new business specialising in small mass-produced "detail" parts which could be spun off.Premium Aerotec makes components for commercial and military aircraft in Germany.But the unit has been loss making for years.Airbus has previously said that Premium Aerotec is between 25% and 30% more expensive than other suppliers. The planemaker declined to comment when asked about the numbers of jobs at risk under the restructuring.Trade union IG Metall is opposed to the spinoff, fearing job cuts and less favourable working conditions after a break-up of the unit.

  • South Korea is developing a critical metals strategy to back a lofty battery goal

    To be a leading global battery powerhouse, the country must secure its supply of materials like lithium and rare earths.

  • Employees are feeling burned over broken work-from-home promises and corporate culture ‘BS’ as employers try to bring them back to the office

    Some workers aren’t that excited about a return to the office. Antonio Sanchez Albacete/EyeEm via Getty ImagesAs vaccinations and relaxed health guidelines make returning to the office a reality for more companies, there seems to be a disconnect between managers and their workers over remote work. A good example of this is a recent op-ed written by the CEO of a Washington, D.C., magazine that suggested workers could lose benefits like health care if they insist on continuing to work remotely as

  • Southwest Airlines demands that flight website Kiwi provides details about its ties with Skiplagged, in the latest stage of an escalating legal battle

    In a court filing, Southwest Airlines sought info about Kiwi's relationship with Skiplagged. Kiwi said it was a distraction technique.

  • Plus reaches new driverless truck milestone

    Yahoo Finance’s Akiko Fujita and Zack Guzman speak with David Liu, Plus Co-Founder and CEO, about the company’s latest milestone and outlook.

  • The Global Avocado Oil Market is expected to grow by $ 394.90 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period

    Global Avocado Oil Market 2021-2025 The analyst has been monitoring the avocado oil market and it is poised to grow by $ 394. 90 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 13% during the forecast period.New York, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Avocado Oil Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06106910/?utm_source=GNW Our report on the avocado oil market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, tr

  • France extends health pass restrictions

    On Paris' iconic terraces, it's coffee and QR codes as France extended its COVID-19 health pass Monday (August 9), with restaurants, trains and commercial centers required to make checks before allowing people in.Romain Dicrescenzo is a restaurant manager in the Montmartre district."And since this morning, we've refused dozens of people, unfortunately, either because they don't have the pass or they're not vaccinated. For those who were not vaccinated, it's understandable, but there are those who have forgotten to get the pass so they go home, or they go for their coffee in another place, whereas they could have had it here."Tens of thousands have protested across France against the health pass, with more than 230,000 taking part in demonstrations on Saturday (August 7).The protesters accuse President Emmanuel Macron of trampling on their freedoms. He says freedoms carry responsibilities that include protecting the health of others.Vaccination rates jumped after Macron unveiled his health pass plans last month. Two thirds of all French people have now received one dose and 55% are fully vaccinated.Issam Fakih, who works in logistics, is just one who rolled up his sleeves."I have a somewhat divided opinion on the health pass, to be honest. I've gotten vaccinated, because in my job, it's important. At one point, I knew that I would be blocked, so I did it. But beyond that, it doesn't really bother me. Now, it's something that's on the mobile phone, it's with me, so it doesn't bother me when I'm asked for it, because I've done it."From Monday, people will have to show a health pass to eat in a restaurant, access non-emergency treatment in a hospital or travel on an intercity train. They are already needed to access swimming pools, museums and nightclubs.Health employees have until September 15 to get their vaccinations or face suspension.

  • Gottlieb expects COVID cases to climb in northern U.S. as schools reopen

    Dr. Scott Gottlieb says new infections driven by the highly contagious Delta variant could climb as schools reopen.

  • America’s drought, heat will affect our farms, food supply, grocery prices. This is how

    You can do without a Peloton bike. You can’t do without food. What to know.

  • Bam Margera files lawsuit over Jackass firing and compares himself to Britney Spears

    Margera was allegedly fired from ‘Jackass 4: Forever’ after failing a drugs test

  • Investment bank Jefferies raises pay for analysts - source

    (Reuters) -Investment bank Jefferies Financial Group Inc has markedly boosted salaries for its bankers, a source close to the matter said on Monday, mirroring recent pay hikes by other Wall Street lenders. The new pay scale, reported earlier in the day by the Wall Street Journal, has been in effect since July 1 and follows similar moves by major Wall Street firms. The hikes are an attempt to attract and retain top talent and appropriately compensate for bankers' workload as dealmaking activity continues at an unprecedented pace.

  • Jamie Dimon defends seeking full control of JPMorgan's securities business in China, says he's a 'patriot way before' CEO

    The Wall Street investment banking chief executive addresses concerns that the company will be the first full foreign owner of a Chinese brokerage firm.

  • Saudi Aramco Q2 Profit Soars To Nearly 300% On Global Demand Recovery

    View more earnings on XOMSee more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaT Infrastructure Bill Clears US Senate Hurdle With Key Procedural VoteUber, Lyft Drivers Are Back To Work, But Prices At Record High© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Apache Corporation Commences Cash Tender Offer for Any and All of Certain of Its Outstanding Notes for Up to $1.5 Billion Aggregate Principal Amount

    HOUSTON, Aug. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apache Corporation announced today that it has commenced cash tender offers (each, an “Offer” and collectively, the “Offers”) to purchase up to $1.5 billion in aggregate principal amount (the “Maximum Purchase Amount”) of its outstanding notes listed in the table below (the “Notes,” and each, a “Series” of Notes). Subject to the Maximum Purchase Amount, the amount of a Series of Notes that is purchased in the Offers will be based on the Acceptance Prior

  • Two-Week Hiring Spree Nets Janney Advisors With $1.4 Billion

    Half of the new hires came from Truist, and they opened three new branches for the regional broker-dealer.