Hyde upbeat after accepting offseason challenge

That was made abundantly clear to him during a meeting during the 49ers' offseason program when running backs coach Bobby Turner, a veteran of more than 20 years as an NFL assistant, made a startling announcement to his position group.

Running back Carlos Hyde entered his contract year with the 49ers without any guarantees from the 49ers' new regime.

"What challenged me is Bobby T. said I wasn't the starting running back," Hyde said on the 49ers Insider Podcast. "He made an announcement to the running back room that I'm not the starter. I felt some type of way about that.

"It took me back to when I was in college. That's exactly what my college coach did. He came in and he was like, ‘Los is not the starter. 'Even though he was the starter last year, that doesn't make him the starter this year.'

"So when Bobby T. did that, I've been in this position before, so I know exactly how to approach this."

Hyde remained in Santa Clark between the end of the 49ers' nine-week offseason program and the beginning of training camp to work out, watch film and eat healthy meals at the team's cafeteria.

The 49ers' offense has not run smoothly this season, but Hyde is 12th in the NFL with 639 yards rushing. He is fifth among running backs with a career-high 49 receptions for 295 yards.

Hyde said he has not given much thought to his future, but he has appeared to showed enough promise for the 49ers to be interested in re-signing him as a free agent. The 49ers have taken notice of Hyde's attitude. He appears to be more upbeat than at any point since arriving in 2014 as a second-round draft pick from Ohio State.

Hyde said he has taken time to appreciate his situation of playing in the NFL, which seemed like an impossibility when he was experiencing a rough environment growing up in Cincinnati before moving to Florida to live with his grandmother after his freshman year of high school.

"I'm just blessed. I'm able to play this game that I love," Hyde said. "This is a dream come true for me. As a kid, at one point in my life, I didn't even think I'd make it to the NFL. So to actually make it this far in life, I have no choice but to wake up every day and be happy and be grateful. So I'm happy every day."