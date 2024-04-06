Hybricon Games enter second season

CHULA VISTA, Calif. (FOX 5/KUSI) — The 2024 Hybricon season has officially begun.

Creator and Navy veteran Austen Alexander is holding the first qualifier of the year at CrossFit Invictus.

“Seeing my dream of just making videos and becoming a YouTuber take off into different avenues, including the Hybricon Games, it’s a surreal feeling,” said Alexander.

It’s surreal because last season, all Hybricon qualifiers were submitted virtually.

2 San Diego areas among ‘best cities to live in America,’ according to Niche

This year, 21 different gyms around the world, including Brazil and France, teamed with Alexander to share Hybricon across the globe.

“The reach is great, because we’re doing something different,” Alexander explained.

Athletes who competed in this month’s qualifier appreciate how much Alexander has grown Hybricon.

“He’s done a really good job and it’s cool to see it come from where it was in the past, even though I didn’t do it, to see how it played out this year,” said Emily Rethwill, who tied for first place in Hybricon rankings.

“Someone like Austen, being able to put something new out there is a testament to him and Hunter, and the work that they’ve put in,” said Phillip Muscarella, defending 2023 Hybricon champion.

After seeing 22 athletes compete inside Chula Vista’s CrossFit Invictus gym, the 31-year-old said he to plans keep Hybricon in America’s Finest City for a long time.

“So much work goes into it. I can it down and look at the documentaries and all the content and media and storytelling we do. It makes me proud and excited to do it every single year,” said Alexander.

The 2024 Hybricon Games are set for Oct. 26-27 at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 5 San Diego & KUSI News.