Huyser's two wins guide L-S girls to third at West Marshall

Apr. 30—STATE CENTER — Tatum Huyser registered two of the Hawks' three wins and five third-place finishes helped the Lynnville-Sully girls track and field team to third at the West Marshall Coed Invitational on Thursday.

The Hawks also were second once and scored 110 points to finish in the top three. South Hamilton won the meet with 179 and West Marshall was second with 131.

Baxter got a win from Camryn Russell and scored 92 points in fourth and Colfax-Mingo completed the top five with 69 points. South Tama County (61), Colo-NESCO (52) and Meskwaki Settlement School (15) rounded out the eight-team field.

"It was another good night overall," L-S head girls track and field coach Kevin Johnson said. "We continue to learn and grow as the season develops. The girls are working hard and I know they will continue to work hard as we enter the final weeks of the season."

Olivia Norrish

Huyser's two wins came in the 200-meter dash and high jump. She won the 200 in 28.04 seconds and had a mark of 5 feet, 0 inches to win the high jump.

The Hawks also won the 4x800 relay with Emma Parkinson, Kate Harthoorn, Brilynn Tice and Olivia Norrish. They won the race in 11 minutes, 10.04 seconds.

The lone second-place finish came from Norrish in the 1,500. She completed the race in 5:39.78.

Peyton Sharp placed third in the 3,000 with a career-best time of 12:12.86. Norrish (2:52.42) also edged Sharp (2:52.45) in the 800.

The Hawks scored double points in the 200 as Tice was fifth in 29.9. Carsyn McFarland (13.91) took fourth in the 100, Helle Augustinussen (14-4) was fourth in the long jump and Sophia Squires (84-1 1/2) took fifth in the discus. Addison Collum also came in fifth in the 400 hurdles in 1:20.82.

Peyton Sharp

L-S was third in the 4x200, 4x400, sprint medley and shuttle hurdle relays, too.

In the 4x200, McFarland, Natalie Roberts, Morgan Hay and Morgan Jones finished in 2:03.73.

Laura Fikse, Sharp, Tice and Harthoorn placed third in the 4x400 relay in 4:33.67 and Roberts, Hay, Jones and Fikse posted a time of 2:07.48 in the sprint medley relay.

Augustinussen, Hay, Harthoorn and Collum teamed up in the shuttle hurdle relay and the foursome finished in 1:22.89.

Baxter's lone win came from Russell in the 100 hurdles. She posted a time of 17.05 and also was third in the long jump with a leap of 14-11 1/2.

Russell (1:16.14) also edged Kendall Brummel (1:16.97) for second in the 400 hurdles.

Johnelle Gliem (5:48.94) finished fourth in the 1,500, Makayla True (12:51.39) was fourth in the 3,000 and Gwen Tichy (career-best 1:11.7) placed fifth in the 400.

Camryn Russell

The Bolts were second in the shuttle hurdle relay with Grace Anderegg, Brummel, Rossi Swihart and Avery Wonders and they finished in 1:20.73.

Morgan Ratliff was part of both third-place finishes in the 4x800 and distance medley relays.

The team of Gliem, Regan Russell, Tichy and Ratliff placed third in the 4x800 in 11:39.61 and the foursome of Anderegg, Camden Moffit, Ratliff and Brummel posted a time of 4:56.83 in the distance medley.

Colfax-Mingo got a runner-up finish from Smith, who was second in the long jump with a leap of 15-0 1/2.

The rest of the top five tallies were either fourth or fifth.

Smith (1:19.09) took fourth in the 400 hurdles, Grace Hunsberger (4-10) placed fourth in the high jump, Lexie Aller (30-5 1/4) placed fourth in the shot put and Lily Arndt (career-best 86-1 1/2) finished fourth in the discus.

Addie Schroeder (career-best 12:57.05) took fifth in the 3,000 and Lily Webster (19.4) was fifth in the 100 hurdles.