Huyser, Russell headline L-S, Baxter girls at state qualifying meet

May 13—BROOKLYN — Camryn Russell was the only area female athlete who clinched an automatic bid into the state track and field meet during a Class 1A state qualifier at BGM High School on Thursday.

The Lynnville-Sully girls left Brooklyn without knowing for sure if they were going to be a part of the annual event at Drake Stadium, but the Hawks wound up on the right side of five at-large bids and will be well represented.

Russell, a Baxter sophomore, won the 100-meter hurdles to clinch an automatic bid into the state meet and then found out one day later she also will return to state in the long jump and will anchor the shuttle hurdle relay on the blue oval.

Camryn Russell

The Hawks' night was highlighted by five runner-up finishes and they scored 85 points in third place.

"The Hawks worked hard all night battling the weather, good competition and some technical issues," L-S head girls track and field coach Kevin Johnson said. "I'm proud of our team for competing all night as we dealt with delays, the weather and great competition."

Lisbon (104.5) edged BCLUW (103.5) by one point to win the meet championship. The rest of the top five featured English Valleys (78) and HLV (70) and Baxter was sixth with 65 points.

The 13-team field also included Springville (45), Iowa Valley (44), Midland (38), Calamus-Wheatland (37), North Cedar (24), GMG (17) and BGM (11).

The meet had timing issues and the 100-, 200- and 800-meter runs all were hand timed, which adds .24 seconds to each athlete's time. Meet officials also started the 100 from the wrong start line and the race had to be re-run later in the night.

Morgan Jones

Tatum Huyser headlines the Hawks after qualifying for state in four events.

She was the runner-up in the 200 with a time that was converted to 26.94 seconds. It was still fast enough to claim the 13th-fastest qualifying time.

Husyer also placed second and clinched a state bid in the high jump following a leap of 5 feet, 1 inch. The height tied for the 13th-best qualifying mark.

The Hawks also advanced to the state meet in the 4x100, 4x200 and 4x800 relays. Huyser will run the anchor leg on both sprint relays.

The 4x100 relay team featured Carsyn McFarland, Morgan Hay, Morgan Jones and Huyser and they finished second in 52.5. That's the 14th-fastest qualifying time in 1A.

McFarland, Jones and Huyser were joined by Brilynn Tice in the 4x200 relay and that foursome was second in a season-best 1 minute, 50.66 seconds. That was the 10th-fastest qualifying time.

Carsyn McFarland

Emma Parkinson, Peyton Sharp, Olivia Norrish and Kate Harthoorn make up the state-qualifying 4x800 relay team. That group finished second in 10:20.96, which was a season best by 15-plus seconds and is the 12th-fastest qualifying time.

The Hawks doubled up in the 100, 800 and 1,500.

McFarland ran a hand-timed 100 in 13.05 seconds, but the career-best 13.29 converted time was not fast enough to clinch a state bid. She was third in the race, but it took a 13.19 to advance.

Tice placed fourth in the 100 in a career-best 13.98.

Norrish registered a career-best time of 5:34.98 to place second in the 1,500 and Parkinson was fifth in 5:45.06.

Harthoorn (2:39.84) and Sharp (2:41.44) went 5-6 in the 800 and Helle Augustinussen placed sixth in the long jump with a leap of 14-6 1/2.

That mark in the long jump did not claim an at-large bid, but one other 1A site had an automatic qualifier who jumped 13-10 3/4.

Olivia Norrish

The Hawks' distance medley relay team placed fourth with Augustinussen, Natalie Roberts, Laura Fikse and Norrish. They finished in 5:02.2.

McFarland, Hay, Jones and Fikse were clocked in 2:06.5 and placed fifth in the sprint medley relay.

"We're excited to have five events heading to the state meet, and we look forward to what these events can do," Johnson said. "This team has really worked hard all year long, and I'm proud of all of them."

Russell returns to the state meet in both the 100 hurdles and the long jump.

Her time of 16.1 seconds won the 100 hurdles and clinched an automatic bid into the state meet. Russell was second in the long jump with a leap of 15-10 1/2.

Russell's 100 hurdle time is the eighth fastest qualifying mark in 1A and her 15-10 1/2 is the 19th best.

Kendall Brummel

Baxter's final state qualifying event will be the shuttle hurdle relay. The foursome of Grace Anderegg, Kendall Brummel, Rossi Swihart and Russell finished third in a season-best and school-record 1:12.17, which ranks as the 19th-fastest qualifying time.

The Bolts' other runner-up finish came from Makayla True. She was second in the 1,500 (5:35.15) and placed third in the 3,000 (12:09.24).

Avery Wonders took fourth in the 200 and her official converted time was 28.24. Brummel was fourth in the 400 hurdles in 1:16.54.

Jocelyn Harder set a new career best in the discus and placed fifth with a toss of 95-1.

Baxter's 4x800 and distance medley relay teams both finished fifth. Regan Russell, Morgan Ratliff, Gwen Tichy and Caydence Sulzle stopped the clocked in the 4x800 relay in 11:53.67 and the distance medley relay group of Alyvia Burdess, Camden Moffit, Ratliff and Brummel posted a time of 5:02.67.