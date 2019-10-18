Hutton earns second straight shutout

In a division with Tampa Bay, Boston, and Toronto, it’s the Buffalo Sabres that are currently leading the Atlantic with a 6-1-1 record. Buffalo has been firing on all cylinders, but a big part of its early success is thanks to Carter Hutton. On Thursday, Hutton earned his second straight shutout and fifth straight victory.

It’s a huge turnaround from 2018-19 when he posted an 18-25-5 record, 3.00 GAA, and .908 save percentage in 50 contests. It’s worth noting that before his struggles last season, he was seen as a superb backup goaltender who was ready for a shot at the starting gig, so there is some reason to be cautiously optimistic that this is more than just a hot start. That said, the Sabres are well aware that one good stretch isn’t enough to define a season.

Just last season, Buffalo enjoyed a 10-game winning streak from Nov. 8-27 that propelled them to 17-6-2. They still ended up missing the playoffs with a 33-39-10 record.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Editor's Note: Drafting is only half the battle. Dominate all season long with our Season Pass! Use our NEW Lineup Adviser, get our Weekly and Rest-of-Season rankings and projections, track all of your players and more on your way to a championship! Click here for more!

Don’t forget, for everything NHL, check out Rotoworld's Player News, and follow @Rotoworld_ HK and @RyanDadoun on Twitter.

TAMPA BAY 4 BOSTON 3 (SO)

Brayden Point scored a goal and registered an assist. He’s up to three goals and five points in four contests.

Kevin Shattenkirk found the back of the net in the third period. It was his fourth goal and fifth point in seven games.

Andrei Vasilevskiy stopped 34 of 37 Bruins shots in regulation time. He then held off Boston in all four shootout rounds to secure the extra point.

Story continues

Tuukka Rask saved 33 of 36 shots before the skills competition. He missed out on the extra point by allowing a goal in four shootout rounds.

David Pastrnak scored two goals and recorded an assist. That gives him eight goals and 13 points in seven contests.

MONTREAL 4 MINNESOTA 0

Carey Price turned aside the 17 shots he faced to earn a shutout. The Wild never managed more than six shots in any period.

Kevin Fiala had a team-high three shots on Price. He has no goals in 10 games this season.

Alex Stalock saved 29 of 33 shots last night. Most of the damage came in the first period, when he surrendered three goals on 15 shots.

Victor Mete scored the first and therefore game-winning goal. It was his first marker and second point in seven games.

Brendan Gallagher also found the back of the night for the Canadiens. He’s up to three goals and seven points in seven games.

NEW JERSEY 5 NY RANGERS 2

Miles Wood scored the game-winning goal. It was his first goal and second point in seven games.

Jack Hughes assisted on Wood’s marker. It was Hughes’ first career NHL point.

Mackenzie Blackwood saved 29 of 31 shots Thursday night. He’s 1-1-2 with a 4.06 GAA and .857 save percentage in four contests.

Jesper Fast contributed a goal for the Rangers. He has a goal and an assist in four contests.

Alexandar Georgiev turned aside 33 of 37 Devils shots. He allowed two goals on nine shots in the second period.

VANCOUVER 4 ST. LOUIS 3 (SO)

Thatcher Demko saved 34 of 37 shots in regulation time. He was perfect in six shootout rounds to secure the extra point.

At the other end of the ice, Jordan Binnington turned aside 29 of 32 shots. He then surrendered a goal in six shootout rounds, which was enough to cost St. Louis the extra point.

Bo Horvat scored a goal at 12:05 of the third period, which is what pushed this game past regulation time. It was his first goal and second point in six games.

Micheal Ferland also scored for Vancouver. He has a goal and two points in six contests.

Vladimir Tarasenko found the back of the net. The Blues forward has two goals and six points in seven games.

NY ISLANDES 3 WINNIPEG 1

Mathew Barzal scored a pair of goals, including the game-winner. That gives him three goals and six points in seven contests.

Josh Bailey accounted for the other Islanders goal and registered an assist. He has three goals and six points in seven games.

Winnipeg’s lone goal was scored by Nikolaj Ehlers. It was his third goal and eighth point in nine contests.

Connor Hellebuyck stopped 23 of 25 Islanders shots. Both of the goals he surrendered came in the second period on 12 shots.

Semyon Varlamov saved 32 of 33 shots last night. He improved to 2-2-0 with a 2.55 GAA and .923 save percentage in four starts.

CALGARY 5 DETROIT 1

Darren Helm accounted for Detroit’s goal. It was his third marker and point in seven games.

Jimmy Howard stopped 31 of 36 Flames shots. He’s surrendered at least three goals in each of his first four starts.

Mark Giordano scored a goal and registered an assist. He has two goals and six points in eight contests.

Derek Ryan also had a goal and an assist for the Flames. That gives him a goal and four points in eight games.

David Rittich saved 27 of 28 Red Wings shots. He’s 4-2-1 with a 2.55 GAA and .919 save percentage in seven starts.

ARIZONA 5 NASHVILLE 2

Ryan Ellis assisted on both of the Predators’ goals. He has a goal and nine points in seven contests.

Juuse Saros turned aside 27 of 31 Coyotes shots. He’s lost his first three starts of 2019-20.

Phil Kessel scored a pair of goals. Those were his first two markers with the Arizona Coyotes.

Jakob Chychrun accounted for the game-winning goal. It was his first goal and point in six games this season.

Darcy Kuemper kicked out 23 of 25 shots Thursday night. He has won three straight starts to improve to 3-2-0 in 2019-20.

VEGAS 3 OTTAWA 2 (SO)

Anders Nilsson saved an incredible 52 of 54 shots in regulation time. He allowed three goals on five shootout rounds though, which prevented him from getting the win.

Marc-Andre Fleury stopped 37 of 39 shots before the shootout. He surrendered two goals in five shootout rounds to pick up the extra point.

Reilly Smith scored a goal in the first period. The Golden Knights forward has six goals and seven points in eight games.

Nick Holden accounted for the other Vegas goal. It was his first goal and point in eight contests.

Connor Brown registered a pair of assists for Ottawa. He’s up to five helpers in six games.

BUFFALO 3 LOS ANGELES 0

Carter Hutton stopped 47 shots to earn his second straight shutout. He’s an incredible 5-0-0 with a 1.40 GAA and .953 save percentage in five starts.

Jeff Carter tied for the team-high with five shots on Hutton. He’s still searching for his first goal through seven games.

Jack Campbell stopped 21 of 24 Sabres shots. He allowed two goals on seven shots in the first period.

Casey Mittelstadt scored two goals and registered an assist. He’s up to two goals and five points in eight contests.

Conor Sheary found the back of the net. It was his third goal and fourth point in four games.