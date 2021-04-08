Hutto pitches West Morgan to victory over Brewer

Apr. 8—Alabama commit Skyler Hutto struck out 10 in six innings to lead West Morgan to an 8-4 win over Brewer on Wednesday.

Hutto gave up five hits and three earned runs. He was 1-for-2 at the plate with two runs scored and a RBI.

Matthew Jones led West Morgan (8-4-1) on offense going 3-for-4 with three RBIs. Dylan Owens doubled and drove in two runs. William Matkin had a double for Brewer (1-22).

—

Lawrence County 4, Deshler 3: Garrett Lee and Tre Young both hit home runs and drove in two runs in the Red Devils (16-8) win Tuesday.

Starting pitcher Cole Turner struck out eight in five innings. Relief pitcher Matthew Proctor threw the last two innings and got the win.

—

Softball

—

Falkville 15, Tanner 0: Sydnee Fitzgerald had a day for the Blue Devils (11-9) on Wednesday. She was the winning pitcher while allowing one hit in four innings while striking out seven.

Fitzgerald also starred with the bat going 3-for-3 with a home run, three runs scored and four RBIs. Teammates Brooklyn Melson and Makenzie Veal each had a double.

—

Hatton 3, East Lawrence 2: Anna Potter's single in the eighth inning drove in two runs to give the Hornets a walk-off victory Wednesday.

Hatton (18-12) got a triple from Chloe Gargis and a double from Bradyn Mitchell. Brooklyn Letson had three hits, including a triple, for East Lawrence.

—

Priceville 5, West Limestone 3: Reagan Walter homered to lead the Bulldogs to the win Tuesday. Allie Denson and Hannah Smyth each had doubles for Priceville (13-7-1).

—

Soccer

—

Danville girls 3, Lawrence County 0: Angel Boston and Maddie Sherrill each had goals in the Tuesday win. Kelsey Netherton scored on a penalty kick. Elisabeth Hand had 14 saves.

—

Danville boys 6, Lawrence County 0: Justin Hanline scored four goals. Martin Lopez and Skylar Avans both added goals. Jojo Whisenant had three saves. Danville (10-1-2) is seeded No. 1 in its area.

Both Danville teams host Saint Bernard today to close out area play.