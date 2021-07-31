Hutson Chance commits to Tennessee

2025 prospect Hutson Chance has committed to the University of Tennessee.

Chance announced he is “100 percent committed” to the Vols’ baseball program and head coach Tony Vitello.

“I would love to thank Coach Vitello and the UT coaching staff for believing in me,” Chance said on Twitter.

The 6-foot-2, 200-pound in-state prospect is from Christ Presbyterian Academy in Nashville, Tennessee.

Chance competes in baseball and football at Christ Presbyterian Academy. He plays quarterback for the Lions.

Vitello enters his fifth season as the Vols’ head coach in 2022.

Tennessee went 50-18 in 2021, winning the Southeastern Conference East division and appearing in the College World Series.