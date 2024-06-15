Hutchison led East Webster through scorching hot run

MABEN – The tall fence in center field of East Webster’s baseball field is decorated with three state championship banners, and there’s plenty of room for the Wolverines’ latest title to fit in.

“That’s something that we talked about when I first got here, I was like, ‘Man, there’s an empty spot right there, we need to put one up there,’” said East Webster head coach Blake Hutchison. “Now, we get to. Hopefully we get to put several more there.”

East Webster caught fire late in the season, carried it over into the playoffs and left no doubts en route to a Class 3A state title. Hutchison was the only baseball coach in the area to claim a championship this season and is the Daily Journal’s Coach of the Year.

“It’s a big honor,” Hutchison said. “I’m very honored to have it. Obviously, I know that comes with a great team. It’s a team thing. If we don’t have a great year, if the kids don’t play great, I don’t get anything like this. It all goes back to the team.”

The Wolverines were wrapping up a stellar regular season when their offense turned into an inferno. They started a run of 10 consecutive games where they scored double-digit runs – all wins – that lasted through the first game of the state championship series against West Marion. That stretch included a sweep of then-No. 2 Kossuth by a combined 20 runs as well as a sweep of then-No. 9 Mooreville.

“I don’t know what I can accredit that to, except for the kids just refusing to lose,” Hutchison said. “But they definitely took a step up in the postseason, being able to score double-digit runs in almost every game. But one thing we kind of talked about, I think, the kids by that point really kind of understood their role and what they were needed to do on the offensive side.”

The sweep of Kossuth also gave the Wolverines the confidence to go all the way and earn their spot on East Webster’s center-field fence for years to come.

“We knew we were going to have a good year, I don’t know that we saw this coming,” Hutchison said. “It’s almost like after the Kossuth series, it just kind of clicked with everybody that, hey, we really can do this. It brought the confidence level up a notch. Just I think that I had a lot to do with it. They were playing with a lot of confidence at the end.”