Hutchinson CC announces hiring of new men’s basketball coach

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Hutchinson Community College Blue Dragons have a new man at the helm of their men’s basketball program.

Kyle Fisher was named the 16th men’s basketball coach in program history on Wednesday during a news conference. He replaces Tommy DeSalme, who took a coaching position in his hometown of Bartlesville, Oklahoma, after 10 seasons with the Blue Dragons.

Fisher comes to Hutch from Butler Community College, where he was for five seasons. With the Grizzlies, he finished in the top four of the Jayhawk Conference every season. His teams made two appearances in the Region 6 Tournament championship game and one regional title.

This past season, the Grizzlies made an appearance in the NJCAA Tournament and advanced all the way to the national quarterfinals.

2 Kansas candy stores in national contest for best candy store

Fisher’s five-year record at Butler was 113-42, including 78-34 in Jayhawk Conference games. Four times, Fisher’s teams reached 20 victories.

Before Butler, Fisher spent seven seasons as an assistant coach at Coffeyville Community College, serving as the associate head coach in his final two seasons.

A native of Liberty, Missouri, Fisher graduated from Liberty High in 2003. Fisher holds a Bachelor of Business Administration from Washburn University and an M.S. in Sports Administration from the University of Central Missouri.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.