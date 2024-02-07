Huston right at home for game winning free throw for Genoa

Jon Huston cherishes home games because Genoa fans create a boisterous atmosphere.

The Comets' senior might as well have been the only person in the gym Tuesday. Huston felt comfy at the free throw line, making two with no time on the clock and a nearly vacant court.

He ran straight into the middle of the student section coming toward him from behind the basket. The free throws pulled Genoa into a first-place tie with visiting Fostoria after a 55-54 victory in the Northern Buckeye Conference.

“Ice Man,” Comets coach Jon Sandwisch said. “Everyone was trying to be relaxed. He was relaxed. If my life was on the line, this is who we’d want. I was as confident as I could have been.”

Once Huston made the first, Sandwisch knew the game was over.

“This is money,” he said.

Huston welcomed the moment and leaned in.

“My teammates trust me,” he said. “It’s my third year varsity. The team trusted me. That was a boost. I shot 87% last year. It’s normal. I’m calm and confident. I do pretty well in pressure and I was able to make it happen.

“Stress? You want to win. Do your best for the team. I wouldn’t say stress. I’m competitive and I want to win. I want to be in that position. I’m clutch. I’ll make them, knock them down for the team.”

Huston’s leadership goes beyond instruction or setting an example. He’s that guy who helps keep things together, like glue.

“Jon is the quintessential senior leader,” Sandwisch said. “We have three seniors and all three are vital with the experience they bring. Two of them played varsity since they were sophomores.

“They compete at the state level in other sports. Success breeds success. If you do things the right way, you get rewarded. Jon puts the time in and he gets rewarded. I try to talk about life in the program.

“We try to make young men, fathers. When you do what you’re supposed to do, life has a way of working out. That’s Jon. That’s our team. We hold each other accountable.”

Genoa's Jon Huston has a connection with fans.

Huston takes his role without the basketball to heart.

“In a big game, we have a young core,” he said. “I have to look around, ‘We’re fine.’ We’re down 10, we’re fine. I’ve been in that moment. They may not have and I can give them confidence to persevere.”

Genoa trailed Fostoria by double digits in the fourth quarter.

Huston played with classmates Aiden Brunkhorst and Denver Stewart since middle school.

“We have a tight bond,” Huston said. “I moved in as a fifth-grader, from Philadelphia. They took me into their arms. They’ve been great people to be around.”

Huston scored 12 points in the fourth quarter, including three of his four 3-pointers in a 49-44 victory over Rossford in the NBC before Fostoria.

“We needed it big time,” Sandwisch said. “They took us out of our rhythm. We needed him to step up; that’s what good players do.”

Huston surpassed the program record for career 3-pointer at 115 early in the season. He has more than 140.

“Everyone thinks of Jon as a shooter,” Sandwisch said. “He’s added much more attacking and finishing at the rim and being a facilitator.”

Huston didn’t want to be one-dimensional.

“To start my career, I was a spot up shooter,” he said. “I was known for 3s; this year I’ve gotten into the paint. I can drive and dish. It makes me more diverse.”

He loves the crowd that watched him grow up. On the court or off, he wants his teammates to recognize not all moments are the same, some must be risen to.

“Genoa is such a fun place to play,” he said. “It feels like every game is a big game. The community comes together, even on a Tuesday night. It felt like a Friday. We have to defend the community and show the community what they mean.

“They defend us. They play a role in momentum. Seeing the crowd stand up and they have my back, it was a surge of confidence through my body with the community wanting me to succeed.”

