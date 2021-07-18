Hustle up! Kevin Kisner shoots 68 in just 150 minutes during final round at Royal St. George’s.

Slow play issues?

Never been a problem for Kevin Kisner, long known as one of the quickest players on the PGA Tour. His propensity to hustle is just one of the reasons he’s been voted the circuit’s most desirable playing partner.

Playing alone on Sunday morning with the first tee time at the British Open, Kisner did not waste time dallying around Royal St. George’s. In fact, the University of Georgia product motored around the course, throwing up equal 34s on either side during a mild sprint.

And while a 68 on Sunday is worth noting, the number that really pops out is 150 — as in the number of minutes it took the three-time PGA Tour winner to complete his round.

He finished more than an hour in front of the day’s first twosome — Richard Mansell and Poom Saksansin.

2 hours 30 minutes 😳🕚@K_Kisner was not hanging about at #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/BwksCpsGmv — The Open (@TheOpen) July 18, 2021

Kisner has enjoyed success at the Open, as much as at any major. He finished T-2 at Carnoustie in 2018, part of a four-player glut with Rory McIlroy, Justin Rose and Xander Schauffele, all of whom finished two strokes behind victory Francesco Molinari. That marks Kisner’s highest finish in a major and is one of just two top-10 finishes in 26 events. And while there were plenty of patrons following Kisner’s final round that year, only the early birds caught a glimpse of him today.

Kevin Kisner, pictured earlier on the 12th green, was 1st out on his own and got round in 68 in 2hrs 31 minutes precisely #TheOpen pic.twitter.com/wHm26iZmnf — Phil Casey (@pcaseysafc) July 18, 2021

The native of Aiken, South Carolina — just a few miles from Augusta National — is certainly comfortable in his own skin. Earlier in the week, Kisner sported a hoodie and a 1776 hat, a subtle jab at his English hosts.