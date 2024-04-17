Husky golfers unbeaten in Linda

Apr. 16—The Sutter Union High boys golf team left Linda on Monday unbeaten after taking down host Marysville and Bear River in a three-way league golf meet hosted by Peach Tree Golf and Country Club off Simpson Lane in Linda.

The Huskies, led by top medalist Cameron Smith, who shot a 5-over 41, toppled the Bruins, 218-245 and Marysville, 218-232.

Smith was aided in the meet by Brody Park (43) and Tegan Syverson (43) For Marysville — 1-1 on the day — Cole Carberry led the team's individual card scorers with a five-over 41. Ayden Mares shot a 43 through nine holes.

Bear River finished 0-2.

Coed tennis

Twelve Bridges 8, Sutter 1

The Husky No. 2 girls duo of Katelyn Bell and Emilia Schmider won in split sets (7-5, 5-7, [10-4]) to earn the team's lone dual match point in the Pioneer Valley League test with the Raging Rhinos on Monday.

Sutter's No. 1 boys duo of Damien Martinez/Thad Ladd fell, 4-6, 6-4 [5-10]).

Sutter fell to 8-3 overall in a match played at the Yuba City Racquet and Health Club.