Huskies legend Mario Bailey: 'University of Washington means everything to me'
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Pac-12 Networks' Ashley Adamson, Nigel Burton, and Nick Aliotti are joined by Washington Huskies legend Mario Bailey on The Pregame ahead of Washington's homecoming matchup against UCLA on Saturday, October 16th in Seattle. Bailey discusses his Washington receiving record, the Huskies' 1991 national championship, and Russel Wilson's work incredible work ethic. Download the Pac-12 Now app and set alerts to get the latest news and updates.