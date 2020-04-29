Huskies Hunter Bryant ranked as the top undrafted free agent signee

Washington Huskies tight end Hunter Bryant falling out of the NFL Draft confused many.

Coming into this year's Draft, Bryant was considered to be one of the best tight ends on the board.

However, with knee injuries hindering his first two seasons with the Huskies (14 total games), NFL teams may have been too concerned about his overall health.

There were a total of only 12 tight ends taken in the Draft. Notre Dame's Cole Kmat was the first TE selected in the 2nd round by the Chicago Bears.

In 60 games, Kmat recorded 691 receiving yards and six touchdowns, compared to Bryants 85 games and 1394 yards and 5 touchdowns.

In the end, no team took Bryant off the board.

But, not long after the Draft was over, the Detroit Lions came calling and signed Bryant as an undrafted free agent.

A recent report from PFF says the Lions got the biggest steal in the draft.

Bryant falling out of the draft is the clear-cut biggest head-scratcher on this list. He was 79th overall and the top-ranked tight end on our board, and it's not as if we were significantly higher on him than most draft pundits. Bryant came in at 98th overall (TE3) on the consensus big board put together over at The Athletic. Barring red flags popping up related to several knee injuries he suffered in the past, Bryant falling out of the draft entirely is a shock. That plays to the benefit of the Lions. He has arguably the best receiving chops of any tight end in this class, putting up a receiving grade of 91.7 since 2017 to go along with a class-high 2.90 yards per route run. The Lions are already pretty heavily invested at tight end between spending a first-round pick on TJ Hockenson last season and signing Jesse James to a decent-sized deal, but Bryant brings a different element to the group and has the potential to really benefit that offense.

Regardless of past knee injuries, Bryant's junior season was solid and productive. He earned All-American First Team honors and was a John Mackey Award finalist. He had the third most receiving yards amongst tight ends last season.

The Lions might have the steal, but with an already heavy tight end group with TJ Hockenson and recently signed Jesse James, Bryant could find his way into the offense and really benefit the group as a solid backup.

