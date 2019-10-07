Huskies guard Amber Melgoza "strong as any off-guard in the country" according to Jody Wynn

Washington head coach Jody Wynn praised guard Amber Melgoza's preparation Monday at Pac-12 Women's Basketball Media Day, reflecting on her 341-lb. deadlift. Wynn said Melgoza is "strong as any off-guard in the country", while teammate Missy Peterson revelled at her fellow Husky's weightlifting routine, saying "she has her own section of the weight room because she needs all the weights". Download Pac-12 Now and set alerts for the 18 Washington women's basketball games on Pac-12 Networks this season.

