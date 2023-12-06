Huskies catch fire while Heels go cold in Jimmy V Classic

Tuesday night in Madison Square Garden was the center of college basketball.

Florida Atlantic, Illinois, UConn and UNC took the hardwood for the annual Jimmy V Classic. FAU and Illinois faced off first, followed by a matchup between Carolina and the reigning NCAA Champions.

While UNC kept closing its second half deficit, its shooting woes ultimately doomed it in an 87-76 loss.

At this stage of the year, UConn was going to be a good gauge of how legit the Tar Heels were. Playing a good team like the Huskies is tough for anyone, but even the best teams are able to keep things close at times.

If you’re Carolina, the most exciting part of Tuesday night were the second-half runs that brought play within a couple possessions. UNC took advantage of a couple rare UConn misses, cashing in on layups, jump shots and getting to the line.

Yet every time the Tar Heels closed the gap, they couldn’t seem to make that one play needed to tie or take the lead. You can attribute this to the Huskies’ hot shooting, with them ending the night over 50 percent from the field.

Cam Spencer was arguably UConn’s best player, going 8-for-13 on field goals, 4-for-5 on free throws, grabbing seven rebounds and dishing out a team-high six assists. Four of five Husky starters scored in double-digits and shot over 50 percent, with 7’2″ center Donovan Clingen being the lone exception.

Outside of R.J. Davis and Harrison Ingram, Carolina’s offense was anemic. Despite recording a 13-point, 13-rebound double-double, Armando Bacot only made 4-of-12 shots. Notre Dame transfer Cormac Ryan also suffered through his worst game in Tar Heel blue, making just 3-of-10 shots and missing all six attempts from deep.

Player of the Game

It’s got to be Harrison Ingram. The Stanford transfer was one of three Tar Heels to score in double figures (20 points), plus he led his team in 3-point percentage (3-for-4).

Best of all, Ingram was the only Tar Heel to shoot over 50 percent (8-for-13).

When Carolina was down by double-digits early in the second half, it seemed like Ingram was the guy who couldn’t miss. He was aggressive – but smart – when shooting the ball. He was at the glass for cleanups and drove the lane for easier baskets.

What’s next?

UNC has some time off for final exams, then heads down to the ATL for a battle with Kentucky, on Saturday, Dec. 16 at 5:30 p.m. ET in the CBS Sports Classic. The Wildcats, coming off a home loss to UNC-Wilmington, will host Penn before taking on the Heels.

