Huskers without top defensive back against Maryland

The Big Ten Conference has released their availability report, and the Nebraska Cornhuskers will be without a defensive starter. Cornerback Quinton Newsome is out for this afternoon’s game against Maryland.

No specifics on the injury were listed, and no indication was given during the week that the defensive back would not play. On the season, Newsome has 33 total tackles with one interception and three pass deflections.

Nebraska hosts Maryland at Memorial Stadium this Saturday, with kickoff scheduled for 11:00 a.m.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire