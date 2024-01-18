Huskers visit with three-star edge rusher

A class of 2024 prospect received a visit from Nebraska head coach Matt Rhule earlier in the week. Three-star edge rusher Jordan Ochoa announced on social media that he also met with offensive coordinator Marcus Satterfield on Wednesday morning.

Ochoa went unsigned during the December signing period and is still looking for a major offer before February. He had previously visited the Lincoln campus on two separate occasions.

A report from HuskerOnline states that the Husker staff has focused on Ochoa playing the Jack linebacker in Tony White’s 3-3-5 defense. The recruit is also receiving interest from Colorado State.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire