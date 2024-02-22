Huskers’ three-point barrage takes down Indiana 85-70 on the road

The Nebraska men’s basketball team traveled out to Indiana for a Big Ten showdown against the Hoosiers. The Huskers last won a road game in mid-December when they defeated Kansas State. The six-game road losing streak ended against Indiana for Nebraska with an 85-70 win.

The Huskers dominated the Hoosiers throughout the night, even ending the first half up 51-31. Though Indiana attempted a comeback, Nebraska never let the Hoosiers get close enough to take control of the game. The Huskers delivered big from beyond the arc, finishing the night by going 14-of-33 in three-point shooting.

Keisei Tominaga and Jamarques Lawrence served up most of the three-pointers. Tominaga shot four-of-nine from beyond the arc to finish the game with 20 points, leading the team in scoring. Lawrence went a perfect five-of-five from beyond the arc, wrapping up the night with 19 points.

Brice Williams scored 18 points for Nebraska, going 6-of-10 in total shooting. Juwan Gary tallied up 15 points, going 6-of-12 in shooting.

The Huskers move to 19-8 on the season and 9-7 in conference play. Nebraska will return home to host Minnesota on Sunday night. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. and can be viewed on the Big Ten Network.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire