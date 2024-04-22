Huskers swept by Michigan in 11-3 defeat on Sunday

Nebraska softball concluded its three-game series against Michigan. The Huskers fell to the Wolverines in the first two outings, and the trend continued following their 11-3 six-inning loss on Sunday.

This is the first Big Ten series of the season. Nebraska suffered a sweep, and it came in a struggling fashion. Michigan erupted in the third and fourth innings, scoring nine runs, before closing out with two runs in the sixth.

Kaylin Kinney suffered the loss in the pitching circle, allowing five runs in 3.0 innings. Caitlynn Neal pitched in the fourth inning and allowed four runs. Emmerson Cope pitched the final 1.1 innings and allowed two runs on only one hit.

Offensively, the Huskers finished with six hits and two RBIs in the game. Peyton Cody and Bella Bacon produced Nebraska’s lone RBIs, with Cody hitting one in the fourth inning and Bacon producing hers in the sixth.

Nebraska falls to 25-19 on the season and 8-6 in Big Ten play. The Huskers will return home Tuesday to face off against Iowa in a doubleheader. Game one is set for 4 p.m., and game two is set for 6:30 p.m., and both games can be viewed on Big Ten Network.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire