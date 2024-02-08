Huskers suffer massive road loss to Northwestern 80-68

The road woes continued for Nebraska as it faced off against Northwestern Wednesday night. The Huskers fell behind early once again and couldn’t dig out their hole, resulting in an 80-68 loss.

Points off turnovers and three-pointers were Nebraska’s main burdens throughout the game. Northwestern finished the night with 26 points off turnovers and landed 11 shots from beyond the arc. The Huskers, meanwhile, only put up seven points off turnovers and delivered just six baskets from three-point range.

Nebraska overall saw four players score double-digit points. Juwan Gary led the charge for the Huskers, tallying up 15 points. Brice Williams led the team in rebounds with 10, accompanying his total of 13 points scored to earn his first double-double of the season. Jamarques Lawrence scored 12 points, and Keisei Tominaga rounded the squad with 11 points.

Nebraska falls to 16-8 on the season and 6-7 in conference play. It will return home Saturday to take on Michigan. Tipoff is set for 5:30 p.m. and can be viewed on the Big Ten Network.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire