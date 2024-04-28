Huskers suffer major 8-1 defeat to Northwestern on Saturday

The Nebraska softball team entered the second game of its series against Northwestern on Saturday. The Huskers and the Wildcats originally entered Saturday with a doubleheader set, but the second game got pushed back due to weather. The first game resulted in an 8-1 defeat for Nebraska.

The Huskers and Northwestern played scoreless for the first couple of innings. The Wildcats took a 2-0 lead over the Huskers in the third and scored six runs in the final two innings to take the win.

Northwestern finished the game with nine hits and eight RBIs, while Nebraska delivered five hits for one RBI. The Huskers also left seven runners on baseball, including five in scoring position.

Emmerson Cope delivered Nebraska’s lone run, a solo home run in the bottom of the sixth. Ava Bredwell led Nebraska in hits, going 2-for-4, the only Husker with multiple hits in the loss.

Nebraska fell to 27-21 on the season and 10-8 in conference play. The Huskers will conclude their final game against Northwestern on Sunday morning. Nebraska currently leads 5-0 over the Wildcats in the top of the fourth and will resume play at 11:00 a.m. with the game broadcasting on B1G+.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire