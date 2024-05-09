Huskers starter earns multiple honors following no-hitter

After throwing a 12-strike out no hitter last week for Nebraska’s first no-hitter in 70 years, Cornhuskers starting pitcher Jackson Brockett has earned multiple honors.

Brockett earned national pitcher of the week honors by the Big Ten as well as the national Pitcher of the Week by D1Baseball and Perfect Game, allowing him to be a consensus national pitcher of the week for last week.

Jax keeps stacking up the awards.@JaxBrockett13 is your consensus National Pitcher of the Week. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/d2hUtY8Wkx — Nebraska Baseball (@HuskerBaseball) May 7, 2024

The native of Omaha for the most part this season has come out of the bullpen for the Huskers with his first six appearances being in relief. Last week, Brockett got his first start of the season and the 13th of his career. In that start against Kansas State, Brockett allowed just two walks in his nine innings of work while striking out 12. He threw just 107 pitches in the win.

Brockett is now 2-0 on the season with a 2.51 ERA in 14.1 innings pitched, allowing just four earned runs and five runs total on the season.

He’ll look to follow up his no-hitter on Wednesday when he takes the mound as the Huskers look for a midweek victory over South Dakota State Jackrabbits.

