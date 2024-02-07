Huskers standing out to a pair of top prospects

According to a recent free report on Rivals from Rivals national recruiting directory Adam Gorney, the Nebraska Cornhuskers are standing out to pair of top recruits.

In the report, Gorney reports that the Huskers are one of three teams standing out to 2026 defensive end Kevin Ford Jr. a four-star recruit on Rivals who is listed as the No. 25 player overall in the 2026 recruiting cycle. On top of the Huskers, Texas and Texas A&M are also both considered “early standouts” for Ford Jr.

2025 wide receiver Cortez Mills, a four-star prospect out of Homestead, Florida also has been impressed early on by the Huskers as well as by the Miami Hurricanes among others.

Nebraska does not hold any commitments in their 2026 recruiting class but does hold five commitments in their top-25 ranked 2025 recruiting class including four from in-state prospects.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire