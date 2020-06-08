Huskers' Spielman, who left team in March, is transferring FILE - In this Sept. 14, 2019, file photo, Nebraska wide receiver JD Spielman (10) warms up before playing an NCAA college football game against Northern Illinois in Lincoln, Neb. Spielman, one of the top receivers in Nebraska history, has entered his name in the transfer portal, the school confirmed Monday, June 8, 2020. Spielman is the first player to put together three straight 800-yard receiving seasons for the Cornhuskers and leaves No. 3 in career receptions and yards. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) -- JD Spielman, one of the top receivers in Nebraska history, has entered his name in the transfer portal, the school said Monday.

Spielman is the first player to put together three straight 800-yard receiving seasons for the Cornhuskers and leaves No. 3 in career receptions and yards.

Nebraska coach Scott Frost announced March 3 that Spielman had returned to his hometown of Eden Prairie, Minnesota, to deal with an unspecified health matter and probably would miss all of spring practice. Frost had said he expected Spielman to be back for summer conditioning.

Spielman, the son of Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman, would have been a senior in eligibility this fall. It was unclear if he's on track to graduate this summer, which would make him eligible immediately at his next school.

With no waiver from the NCAA, he would have to sit out one year under transfer rules unless he goes to a school below the Football Bowl Subdivision.

Spielman led the Huskers with 49 catches for 898 yards and five touchdowns last season.

