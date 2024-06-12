Huskers softball adds Arizona transfer

The Nebraska softball team made an addition via the transfer portal on Tuesday afternoon. Olivia DiNardo is transferring to Nebraska after spending the last two seasons at Arizona.

DiNardo was a decorated player during her time with the Wildcats. The catcher/utility player appeared in 106 games and started in 102 during her Arizona career.

As a freshman, she was named second-team All-Pac 12 and was third-team all-region as a sophomore. The California native hit .340 with 15 doubles, 20 home runs and 74 RBIs.

“Olivia DiNardo is an exceptional softball talent, and we are so excited that she is joining the Red Team,” Head Coach Rhonda Revelle said. “She is a fierce competitor who loves to compete and win. She has the ability to immediately step on the field for the Huskers and make a big impact on both sides of the ball.”

DiNardo will have two years of eligibility remaining.

🚨 The Red Team just got better. Joining us in welcoming our newest Husker, catcher/utility @OliviaDiNardo3!! Welcome to The Good Life Olivia! 🌽🌽🌽 pic.twitter.com/ZG5BWIxto1 — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) June 11, 2024

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire