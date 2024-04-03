Huskers shutout Kansas to earn 1,600th program win

The Nebraska softball team returned home Tuesday to host Kansas. The Huskers shut out the Jayhawks while scoring four runs to snatch the program’s 1,600th win.

Nebraska finished the night with nine hits for four RBIs to earn its four runs. Kansas delivered six hits but could not capitalize, with only one runner making it to third in the game.

Samantha Bland delivered two RBIs on the night for Nebraska, going three-for-three in the batter’s box. Bland’s RBIs occurred in the first and third innings, helping Nebraska build a 2-0 lead.

Brooke and Billie Andrews each had an RBI for the Huskers. Billie hit a solo home run in the sixth, while Brooke finished with three hits and an RBI single in the fourth.

Emerson Cope earned the win in the pitching circle, facing 17 batters across 4.1 innings and surrendering just five hits. Kaylin Kinney claimed the save, taking over for Cope in the final 2.2 innings. Kinney faced nine batters, threw two strikeouts, and allowed just one hit.

Nebraska improves to 22-13 on the season and will remain home for its next three games. Starting on Friday, the Huskers host Penn State in a three-game series. The first pitch is set for 5:30 p.m. and can be viewed on B1G+.

A shutout makes the 1,600th program win! pic.twitter.com/g8kooj4AXz — Nebraska Softball (@HuskerSoftball) April 3, 2024

