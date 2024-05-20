Huskers set to face Ohio State in opening round of Big Ten Tournament

The Nebraska baseball team is set to begin the postseason at the Big Ten Tournament in Omaha on Tuesday. The Huskers finished the regular season with a 16-8 conference record, giving them the No. 2 seed in the tournament.

Nebraska will face No. 7 Ohio State on Tuesday, May 21 at 2 p.m. The winner will advance to take on the winner of No. 3 Indiana and No. 6 Purdue on Thursday, May 23, at 2 p.m., while the losers face off in an elimination game on Wednesday, May 22, at 7 p.m.

The Huskers have a 34-19 overall record but enter the tournament with a 7-4 record in May after going 7-10 in April. Ohio State has a 28-24 overall record and a 12-12 conference record. The Buckeyes finished 7-4 in May and 9-8 in April.

Nebraska won two of their three clashes with the Buckeyes in early April, outscoring them 13-12 across the three meetings.

The Huskers as a team also stand with a batting average of .292 on the season. Josh Caron leads the team in hits (64) and RBIs (54). Caron also leads Nebraska in home runs with 10. Case Sanderson holds the Huskers’ best batting average of the season, entering the postseason with a .373.

On the mound, the team ERA is 4.37, allowing a batting average of .246. Brett Sears and Mason McConnaughey lead the Huskers. Sears stands with an 8-0 record through 92.0 innings pitched.

Sears’ ERA is 2.05, and he has 87 strikeouts and 60 hits. McConnaughey has a 7-3 record through 61.0 innings pitched. He has 70 strikeouts and 55 hits.

The first pitch between Nebraska and Ohio State is set for Tuesday at 2 p.m. The game can be viewed on the Big Ten Network.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire