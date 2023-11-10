Huskers receive in-state walk-on commitment

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have received the commitment of an in-state athlete. Connor Schutt announced his commitment as a preferred walk-on for Nebraska’s 2024 recruiting class.

Schutt made the announcement on his social media accounts.

“100% Committed!! Extremely excited to announce my commitment to the University of Nebraska Lincoln. A huge thank you to my family coaches and teammates for all the support throughout the years.”

The Bishop Neumann quarterback has told media members that he is unsure what position the Huskers will ask him to play but did say he was flexible.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire