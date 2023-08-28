Huskers receive in-state commitment

A class of 2025 in-state recruit has committed to the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Conor Booth is a running back for Bishop Neuman High School out of Wahoo, Nebraska.

In his first game of the season, Booth carried the ball 12 for 130 yards and four touchdowns. Last season, he had 72 carries for 964 yards.

He announced the scholarship offer on social media.

I am blessed and honored to announce my commitment to Nebraska to further my academic and Football/Baseball career! I want to thank God, family, coaches, and Nebraska coaching staffs for believing in me #GBR

Booth confirmed in his announcement that he will play football and baseball when he arrives in Lincoln. He catches and plays in the outfield on the diamond.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire