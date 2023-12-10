Are the Huskers pursuing a former five-star wide receiver

Is Nebraska in pursuit of a former five-star recruit at wide receiver? On December 4, former Ohio State Buckeye prospect Julian Fleming entered the transfer portal.

Fleming was the No. 1 wide receiver in the class of 2020 and the No. 4 ranked player overall. In his four seasons in Columbus, the Pennsylvania native appeared in 38 games making 79 receptions for 963 yards and seven touchdowns.

Last season, he played in all 12 games with 26 catches and 270 yards. Social media rumors have stated that Flemming may be a package deal with transfer portal quarterback Kyle McCord.

Nebraska has been in heavy pursuit of the former Buckeye quarterback, and the addition of an experienced and explosive receiver may add the experience that the Husker offense has been desperately looking for this offseason.

Rumors swirling around that 5 ⭐️ WR Julian Fleming may follow former Buckeye teammate 5 ⭐️ QB Kyle McCord to #Nebraska. Two players that have immense potential paired with an elite Cornhusker defense could be a big get for Rhule & company in only year 2 of his rebuild 👀 pic.twitter.com/jMYCuuPTy8 — College Football Report (@CFBRep) December 8, 2023

