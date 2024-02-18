Huskers pull away in second half to win 68-49 over Penn State
The Huskers remained home to host Penn State Saturday morning following their win against Michigan last week. Nebraska entered halftime up 28-22 over the Nittany Lions but took off in the second half to earn the 68-49 victory.
The Huskers outshot Penn State 27-18 in baskets made, allowing them to pull away in the second half. Keisei Tominaga finished as the top scorer for Nebraska in the win, dropping 17 points and going three-of-eight from beyond the arc. The Huskers finished the game with four three-point baskets.
Juwan Gary and Rienk Mast both scored double-digit points for Nebraska in the win. Gary delivered 13 points by going five-of-nine in total shooting. Mast scored 12 points, landing five of seven shots in the win. He also led the team in rebounds with nine.
The Huskers move to 18-8 on the season and need one more win to match their best season total since 2018. Nebraska will hit the road to face Indiana on Wednesday night. Tipoff is set for 7:30 p.m. and can be viewed on the Big Ten Network.
