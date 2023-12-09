Huskers officially offer quarterback Kyle McCord

Nebraska has officially made an offer to one of the top quarterbacks in the transfer portal. The Cornhuskers made a scholarship offer to former Ohio State QB Kyle McCord.

McCord started all 12 games for the Buckeyes in 2023. He threw for 3,170 yards with 24 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

McCord led Ohio State to an 11-1 record but struggled in his team’s loss against Michigan. The five-star prospect entered the transferred portal on December 4 after Buckeye head coach Ryan Day refused to commit McCord as the starter in the Cotton Bowl.

Nebraska has met with other quarterbacks in the transfer portal, and you can find an entire list of transfer portal targets here. Social media reactions can be found below.

