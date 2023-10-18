Huskers offer Texas pass rusher

A class of 2024 pass rusher from Texas has received a scholarship offer from the University of Nebraska. Jaxon Lee is a 6-3, 220-pound defensive end out of Frisco Lone Star High School.

Lee had been committed to Texas Tech but decommitted late last week in an announcement on social media.

I sincerely thank Coach McGuire, Coach Blanchard, and Coach Bookbinder for the opportunity. At this time I would like to decommit from Texas Tech and reopen my recruitment.

He received his offer to Nebraska from the director of player personnel, Omar Hales.

After a great conversation with (Omar Hales) I am blessed to receive an offer from the University of Nebraska.

Lee currently has 5.5 sacks for 2023 through seven games.

