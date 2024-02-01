Huskers offer scholarship to Texas linebacker

A class of 2026 linebacker has been offered a scholarship by the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Noriel Dominguez plays for Fort Bend Marshall High School out of Missouri City, Texas.

In 11 games last season, he recorded 80 tackles, 12.0 for loss, and 3.0 sacks. Dominguez holds offers from Oregon, LSU, and Florida, to name a few.

Nebraska has been busy offering class of 2026 recruits scholarships, but the Huskers have not yet received any official commitments. This offer is also another example of the Cornhusker’s commitment to building a pipeline into Texas.

After a good conversation with @HuskerFootball I’m blessed to be offered !🌽🔴⚪️ @coachjameswill pic.twitter.com/2d6kE4liKB — Noriel “Pac-Man” Dominguez (@Norielpacman) January 31, 2024

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire