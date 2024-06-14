Huskers offer scholarship to four-star offensive tackle

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have offered a scholarship to a class of 2026 prospect. Adam Guthrie is an offensive tackle from Miami Trace High School out of Washington Court House, Ohio.

Guthrie is listed as 6-foot-7 and weighs 285 pounds. The tackle currently has 30 offers, including multiple Big Ten teams.

Guthrie announced the Nebraska offer on social media.

“After a ton of hard work and grinding, I’m excited to have earned another scholarship offer from the University of Nebraska, thankful for my family, my friends, my teammates, and my coaches.”

Those conference offers are Penn State, Oregon, and Indiana. Guthrie is currently ranked as one of the top players in the state of Ohio for 2026.

🌽After a ton of hard work and grinding I’m excited to have earned another scholarship offer from the University of Nebraska 🌽 thankful for my family, my friends, my teammates, and coaches. Shoutout to @DJRSwework for getting me in the right lane for my recruitment 🌽 #GBR pic.twitter.com/gwQVz6Gc3P — Adam Guthrie 4⭐️ OT (@AdamGuthrie21) June 13, 2024

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire