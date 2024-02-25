Huskers offer rising 2026 Oklahoma athlete Mason James

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are the latest program to offer rising 2026 athlete Mason James, a product of Norman North High School in Norman, Oklahoma.

The 5-foot-11, 170-pound wide receiver and cornerback reported the offer from the Huskers on Friday. Nebraska joins Texas A&M, Miami, Kansas State, Tennessee, Oregon, Arkansas, Kansas, Arizona State, and Oklahoma in extending offers.

All his offers except the one from the hometown Oklahoma Sooners were extended to James on January 18. His offer from the Huskers was made by wide receivers coach Garret McGuire, likely indicating that Nebraska will be looking to recruit the Oklahoma native to the Huskers as a wide receiver.

