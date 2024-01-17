Huskers offer rising 2025 quarterback Matt Zollers

As the Nebraska Cornhuskers continue to put together their positional big boards for the class of 2025, the Huskers on Monday offered Pennsylvania quarterback Matt Zollers.

The signal-caller is a fast-rising name in the recruiting rankings, going from a virtual unknown prior to the beginning of the fall to a consensus four-star prospect.

The 6-foot-3, 205-pound quarterback has picked up offers now from Michigan State, Missouri, Nebraska, Penn State, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, and Virginia Tech.

According to MaxPreps, Zollers is coming off a huge senior season for Spring-Ford, which is located outside of Philadelphia, completing 62.8% of his passes for 2,917 yards and 37 touchdowns with just two interceptions. For his career, he has over 5,505 passing yards and 67 touchdowns to go along with eight interceptions.

After a great conversation with @Coach_Satt I’m excited to have received an offer from the University of Nebraska!! @HuskerFootball @SFRamsFB @CoachTaggart14 pic.twitter.com/t63pjiN9MS — Matt Zollers (@MattZollers) January 15, 2024

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire