Huskers offer one of the hottest names in the transfer portal

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have offered a scholarship to one of the more popular names in the transfer portal. Wide receiver Donaven McCulley has proven to be a hot name right now. He entered the portal after former head coach Tom Allen was dismissed following the regular season.

On top of Nebraska’s offer, McCulley has also received interest from Michigan, Penn State, Mississippi State, and South Carolina. In 2023, he made 48 catches for 644 yards and six touchdowns.

The 6-5 target was an All-Big Ten honorable mention this season. He initially committed to the Hoosiers as a quarterback before switching to wide receiver.

Donaven McCulley will have one year of eligibility remaining when transferring.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire