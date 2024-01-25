Huskers offer four-star athlete from Florida

A class of 2025 athlete has received a scholarship offer from the Nebraska Cornhuskers. Dallas Golden is a four-star prospect from Berkeley Prep High School in Tampa, Florida.

In 14 games as a junior, he ran for 1,467 yards and 19 touchdowns. In 12 games as a sophomore, he had 1,403 yards on the ground and 18 touchdowns. Golden also had five interceptions during the 2023 campaign.

While Golden has seen success on the offensive side of the ball, he has primarily been recruited as a safety. He holds offers from schools such as Notre Dame, Florida State, and UCF.

Contact/Follow us @CornhuskersWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Nebraska news, notes, and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire