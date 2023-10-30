Huskers offer former No. 1 overall propsect Antonio Alfano

The Nebraska Cornhuskers looking to add the finishing touches to their 2024 recruiting class have offered former No. 1 overall prospect, Antonio Alfano.

Alfano, a defensive end for Lackawanna College in Pennsylvania was a five-star prospect in the eyes of both 247Sports and Rivals as part of the 2019 recruiting cycle. Rivals ranked Alfano as the fifth-best prospect in the country in the cycle while 247Sports ranked him as the country’s top overall prospect.

Coming out of Colonia High School in New Jersey in the cycle, Alfano committed to and signed with the Alabama Crimson Tide. However, his time with the Crimson Tide was brief, leaving less than a year later, as he departed from the program in November of 2019. He would have a short stint with the Colorado Buffaloes before enrolling at Independence Community College in Kansas.

After his brief stints at Alabama and Colorado, he didn’t remain at Independence Community College for long either, making the move to Lackawanna College in time for this season. His next school will be the fifth of his collegiate career.

This fall, Alfano has put together an impressive season for Lackawanna and now appears will get one final chance to show his abilities at the FBS level. Over the last several weeks, the New Jersey native’s recruitment has taken off receiving offers from Florida, LSU, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Texas, UCF, and now the Cornhuskers.

#AGTG🙏🏾Grateful and Blessed to receive a Scholarship Offer from The University Of Nebraska!! #cornhusker🌽 pic.twitter.com/6E0OO8zhhj — Antonio Alfano (@Antonio43863821) October 30, 2023

Notably, Alfano appears to be being recruited not only by defensive coordinator Tony White but also by running backs coach E.J. Barthel, a New Jersey native. Barthel’s hometown of East Rutherford, New Jersey is only a 30-minute drive from Alfano’s hometown of Rahway, New Jersey.

While it’s not a factor that will likely determine the recruitment of the now JUCO prospect, the New Jersey connection could be one that the Huskers could use to their advantage if they do choose to make a push for Alfano.

