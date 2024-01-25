Huskers offer Florida quarterback

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have offered a scholarship to a class of 2026 quarterback. Dereon Coleman is a pro-style QB out of Orlando, Florida.

The sophomore prospect threw for 2,224 yards with 16 touchdowns and six interceptions for Jones High School. Coleman also ran for 247 yards and four touchdowns.

He holds offers from schools such as Arkansas, Ole Miss, and Texas A&M. The Husker currently holds no commitments to the 2026 class, but quarterback Dayton Raiola is currently one of the group’s top prospects.

