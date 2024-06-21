Huskers offer Florida Atlantic commit

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have currently offered a scholarship to a Florida Atlantic commitment. Running back Ethan Ervin was offered by the Huskers earlier this week.

Ervin is the brother of current Nebraska running back Gabe Ervin. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound recruit is a class of 2025 prospect out of Buford, Georgia.

The running back saw limited time on the field last season, only recording 21 carries for 147 yards and one touchdown. The offer to Ervin comes just four days after he committed to the Florida Atlantic Owls.

Gabe Ervin was Nebraska’s No. 1 running back heading into the 2023. He would appear in three games before suffering a season-ending injury against Northern Illinois.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire