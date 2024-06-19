Huskers offer class of 2027 legacy recruit

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have offered a class of 2027 legacy recruit. Matt Erickson is an offensive line prospect for Millard West High School out of Omaha, Nebraska.

The younger Erickson announced the commitment on social media.

After a great conversation with (director of player personnel Keith Williams, I’m incredibly blessed to have received an offer from Nebraska! As a Husker fan since birth, this is a very surreal moment. Thank you for the opportunity!

Erickson is the son of Mike Erickson, who played offensive line for Nebraska in the early 2000s. The Huskers currently hold no commitments in the class of 2027.

