Huskers offer class of 2026 quarterback

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have extended an offer to a class of 2026 quarterback. Brady Hart is a four-star prospect from Cocoa High School out of Cocoa, Florida.

The quarterback had an impressive sophomore season as the varsity starter. He appeared in 15 games and threw for 3,759 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions.

Hart is currently ranked as the seventh-best quarterback in the class of 2026 and the 15th-ranked player in the state of Florida. He holds multiple Power Four scholarship offers but is currently viewed as leaning toward the Clemson Tigers or the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

No word on Nebraska’s level of involvement in Hart’s recruiting process, but it is something to keep an eye on moving forward.

