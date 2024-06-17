Huskers offer class of 2026 quarterback

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have extended a scholarship to a class of 2026 quarterback. Michael Clayton is a four-star prospect for Seminole High School out of Sanford, Florida.

As a sophomore, he led Edgewater High to an 11-1 record. Clayton finished the season throwing for 1,902 yards with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions.

The Cornhuskers are the fourth Big Ten school to offer the quarterback a scholarship this month. He’s also received offers from the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Michigan State Spartans, and the Maryland Terrapins.

Nebraska currently holds no commitments to the class of 2026.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire