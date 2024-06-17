Huskers offer class of 2026 quarterback
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have extended a scholarship to a class of 2026 quarterback. Michael Clayton is a four-star prospect for Seminole High School out of Sanford, Florida.
As a sophomore, he led Edgewater High to an 11-1 record. Clayton finished the season throwing for 1,902 yards with 18 touchdowns and nine interceptions.
The Cornhuskers are the fourth Big Ten school to offer the quarterback a scholarship this month. He’s also received offers from the Iowa Hawkeyes, the Michigan State Spartans, and the Maryland Terrapins.
Nebraska currently holds no commitments to the class of 2026.
#AGTG Blessed to receive a D1 offer from the University of Nebraska @HuskerFootball @_CoachGThomas @CoachMattRhule @Coach_Satt @Adam_DiMichele @BokeyFootball @CoachHoun @CoachGator1 @DraftAcademy_ @baylintrujillo @patohara17 #GBR #WhatsNExt pic.twitter.com/JR1tLtBI1i
— Michael Clayton II (@MikeClaytonQB1) June 16, 2024
