Huskers offer class of 2025 athlete out of Oklahoma

The Nebraska Cornhuskers have offered a four-star athlete out of Oklahoma. Trystan Haynes plays for Carl Albert High School and is a member of the class of 2025.

He made the announcement of the Husker’s offer on social media.

After a great phone call with (director of player personnel Omar Hales) I am blessed to announce that I have received an offer from the University of Nebraska.

Last season, Haynes recorded 70 tackles with two interceptions, one punt return for a touchdown, and one kickoff return for a touchdown. He plays cornerback and wide receiver this season.

Story originally appeared on Cornhuskers Wire