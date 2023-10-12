Huskers offer class of 2025 athlete out of Oklahoma
The Nebraska Cornhuskers have offered a four-star athlete out of Oklahoma. Trystan Haynes plays for Carl Albert High School and is a member of the class of 2025.
He made the announcement of the Husker’s offer on social media.
After a great phone call with (director of player personnel Omar Hales) I am blessed to announce that I have received an offer from the University of Nebraska.
Last season, Haynes recorded 70 tackles with two interceptions, one punt return for a touchdown, and one kickoff return for a touchdown. He plays cornerback and wide receiver this season.
After a great phone call with @Omeezi_ I am blessed to announce that I have received an offer from the University of Nebraska @Coach_Mike_D @seancooper_C4 @Josh_Scoop @ParkerThune @Bdrumm_Rivals @JamesDJackson15 @mbpRivals @SWiltfong247 @CAHS_FOOTBALL17 @CKennedy247 pic.twitter.com/w4aGh1JegN
— Trystan Haynes (@Haynes5Trystan) October 12, 2023
